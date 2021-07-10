https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/10/gop-rep-adam-kinzinger-ripping-the-republican-outrage-of-the-week-earns-a-retweet-from-dem-rep-eric-swalwell/

The Biden administration’s plan to have people go door-to-door in certain areas of the country has caused controversy, but not all Republicans have issues with it. Rep. Adam Kinzinger slammed those criticizing Biden’s plan:

That tweet caught the attention of an old pal of Fang Fang:

Yep, Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell liked it:

Kinzinger is one of the Democrats’ current favorite Republicans, along with Liz Cheney.

