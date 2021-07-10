https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/10/gop-rep-adam-kinzinger-ripping-the-republican-outrage-of-the-week-earns-a-retweet-from-dem-rep-eric-swalwell/

The Biden administration’s plan to have people go door-to-door in certain areas of the country has caused controversy, but not all Republicans have issues with it. Rep. Adam Kinzinger slammed those criticizing Biden’s plan:

Republican Outrage of the week- “door to door” vaccines. OH NO. All these “tough guy” politicians pretending this is a real threat, all do door to door campaigning. It’s so nice to live so comfortably that this is what consumes us and not real problems. Get vaccinated — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) July 10, 2021

That tweet caught the attention of an old pal of Fang Fang:

You are being retweeted with support by a member of congress that was a little bitch of a Chinese spy. WTF does that say about you? https://t.co/NWHcc9FLMM — Colorado Duke (@Thedukeisking) July 10, 2021

Yep, Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell liked it:

Kinzinger is one of the Democrats’ current favorite Republicans, along with Liz Cheney.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

