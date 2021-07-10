https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/10/gov-desantis-spox-christina-pushaw-calls-bs-on-dr-eric-feigl-dings-latest-claims-about-floridas-covid-response/

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is a nutritional epidemiologist, and you might remember last year when he was featured in a campaign ad claiming that Joe Biden was the presidential candidate who would shut down the spread of COVID-19. He’s also said that masks should be mandated for at least another year, and he frequently takes swipes at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for blatantly political reasons, which isn’t very science-y. This week brings more of the same:

Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw started out by dropping a hypocrisy bomb:

Do as they say, not as they do!

Sure, he pushes lies, but they’re the “correct” kind of lies so the media and Big Tech allow them.

Many in the media don’t seem eager to point that out when they’re quoting this particular “expert.”

Fact check: TRUE.

Incredible, but not very surprising anymore. And of course Twitter never seems to think those lies warrant one of their “misinformation” flags.

