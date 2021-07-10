https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/10/gov-desantis-spox-christina-pushaw-calls-bs-on-dr-eric-feigl-dings-latest-claims-about-floridas-covid-response/

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is a nutritional epidemiologist, and you might remember last year when he was featured in a campaign ad claiming that Joe Biden was the presidential candidate who would shut down the spread of COVID-19. He’s also said that masks should be mandated for at least another year, and he frequently takes swipes at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for blatantly political reasons, which isn’t very science-y. This week brings more of the same:

3) Dear @RonDeSantisFL, please stop the #COVID19 surge – don’t be morally empty and “Epidemiologically stupid” like Boris Johnson. https://t.co/TSpNcP6HOL — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 10, 2021

4) meanwhile that FL cases surging, DeSantis recently attacked a leading scientist, mocking Dr Hotez that we experts are addicted to the pandemic. We just want to save lives. https://t.co/M75a8pxCyU — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 10, 2021

Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw started out by dropping a hypocrisy bomb:

Eric Feigl-Ding is not telling the truth 👀 Reminder: Ding lives in the DC area but sent his children to mask-free school in Austria 🇦🇹, while lobbying to keep schools closed in America. Bad faith actors hate @GovRonDeSantis 😎 https://t.co/5HcVTjyuvi pic.twitter.com/JYxsrmymc6 — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 10, 2021

Do as they say, not as they do!

I blocked the guy because he kept coming up in my feed as a “health expert” even AFTER I muted him — Julian (@JulianP0324) July 10, 2021

Twitter really promotes him, why is that I wonder — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 10, 2021

Sure, he pushes lies, but they’re the “correct” kind of lies so the media and Big Tech allow them.

His twitter posts are the words of a deranged, paranoid schizophrenic sociopath. How anyone would take this guy seriously is beyond comprehension. — josh neanderthal tpa (@joshtpa) July 10, 2021

The New York Times just last week quoted him as a top COVID expert. https://t.co/9SIhC64THK — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 10, 2021

He is a nutritionist. — Robert Schrader (@schraderism) July 10, 2021

So as a nutritionist he knows that eating healthy is important because obesity dramatically increases the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19? And he doesn’t Tweet that? Just shrieks about masks & variants all day? Definitely seems like he cares about our health — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 10, 2021

Many in the media don’t seem eager to point that out when they’re quoting this particular “expert.”

@DrEricDing dingbat is the biggest cartoon character of the pandemic. “We experts”. Can you imagine anyone talking that way? Roll the Buggs bunny credits and theme song! — gonna-be-interesting (@tx13mtm) July 10, 2021

People who call themselves experts are totally insufferable. — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 10, 2021

Fact check: TRUE.

He’s coming after our GOAT that runs Florida! You and others that criticized our governor will be shown as the fools you really are! https://t.co/Uo61nGbebW — KatRozza (@RozzaKat13) July 10, 2021

Every criticism of Governor DeSantis that trends on Twitter is completely fake. It’s incredible. — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 10, 2021

Incredible, but not very surprising anymore. And of course Twitter never seems to think those lies warrant one of their “misinformation” flags.

