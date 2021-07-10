http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PuRghASYJso/

On Saturday’s broadcast of “Fox News Live,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) argued “we need to begin to bend the curve back” on spending and that he believes conservatives in Congress will take “a very strong stand” on raising the debt ceiling.

Co-host Griff Jenkins asked, “In about three weeks, July 31, we are going to have the first opportunity for conservatives to try and hold the line on the debt ceiling. Yet, Republicans are negotiating for a $6 trillion possible deal, which certainly would increase debt. Do you anticipate conservatives, Republicans trying to mount a stand in three weeks with regards to a debt ceiling?”

Hagerty responded, “I think it’s going to be a very strong stand that you’ll see from conservatives. You’ll see us standing up for what we believe is the long-term future of America. We’ve got to navigate through this coronavirus pandemic. We’ve done that. I think the Congress took on debt in order to get us through a once-in-a-lifetime crisis, at least I hope that’s the case. But we need to begin to bend the curve back at this point. And again, the policies that are coming out of the Biden administration, a $6 trillion infrastructure package, that’s moving in entirely the wrong direction.”

