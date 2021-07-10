https://thelibertydaily.com/hunter-biden-art-sales-are-worse-than-money-laundering-its-political-corruption-through-influence-peddling/

Hunter Biden is no more qualified to be an artist than he is qualified to be an energy executive. If his name was Hunter Bowen he would be begging for drug money on a street corner. Instead, he’s taking advantage of his family’s history of corruption to once again sell influence. This time, the influence he’s peddling goes all the way to the top.

The White House assurances that there is nothing wrong with any of this is proof-positive they understand what’s happening and they’re desperate to cover it up. When a politician or bureaucrat takes something this suspicious and is adamant that it won’t be corrupt, you know it’s very corrupt.

Some on the right are outraged. Others are mocking. Whatever it takes, this needs to be exposed and ceased immediately before the regime is any more beholden to special interests or foreign interests than they already are.

Everyone and their dog is aware that if any of Donald Trump’s kids did one-tenth of the things Hunter Biden did and continues to do, the press would be breathless in their calls for investigations, impeachments, and public hangings. Coincidentally, Donald Trump Jr. chimed in on this latest round of “What’s Hunter Doing Now?”

There are serious crimes taking place from the White House. This is among them and it’s huge. We cannot rely on a pandering mainstream media to expose this unambiguous influence peddling, but we cannot let the White House get away it, either. Get the word out, folks. This is corruption prima facie.

Then, of course, there’s this…

If Hunter Biden wasn’t a Biden, his art would be worthless. Anyone buying his art “anonymously” is signaling to the White House they need special attention. And they’ll get it. Why? Because the Biden regime is the most corrupt in U.S. history.

