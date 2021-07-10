https://thelibertydaily.com/hunter-biden-art-sales-are-worse-than-money-laundering-its-political-corruption-through-influence-peddling/

Hunter Biden is no more qualified to be an artist than he is qualified to be an energy executive. If his name was Hunter Bowen he would be begging for drug money on a street corner. Instead, he’s taking advantage of his family’s history of corruption to once again sell influence. This time, the influence he’s peddling goes all the way to the top.

The White House assurances that there is nothing wrong with any of this is proof-positive they understand what’s happening and they’re desperate to cover it up. When a politician or bureaucrat takes something this suspicious and is adamant that it won’t be corrupt, you know it’s very corrupt.

Psaki Defends Hunter Biden’s ‘Art’ Career, Suggests Sales Won’t Be Corrupt https://t.co/MwDNXRgEzS — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) July 10, 2021

Some on the right are outraged. Others are mocking. Whatever it takes, this needs to be exposed and ceased immediately before the regime is any more beholden to special interests or foreign interests than they already are.

Hunter paintings can be bought anonymously for $500,000 and up! This can only happen in a country where most of the media is corrupt. I will not be silent. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 10, 2021

You can’t seriously believe that America has any public corruption laws when the President’s own son is allowed to run multiple money laundering schemes by pretending to be an oil/gas advisor, a memoirist & a painter simultaneously. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 10, 2021

The childish doodles of a crackhead don’t sell for $5.00 dollars – much less $500.000. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 10, 2021

Everyone and their dog is aware that if any of Donald Trump’s kids did one-tenth of the things Hunter Biden did and continues to do, the press would be breathless in their calls for investigations, impeachments, and public hangings. Coincidentally, Donald Trump Jr. chimed in on this latest round of “What’s Hunter Doing Now?”

Of course they do…

“10% for the big guy” right? https://t.co/OX9g8Vc9fg — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 10, 2021

There are serious crimes taking place from the White House. This is among them and it’s huge. We cannot rely on a pandering mainstream media to expose this unambiguous influence peddling, but we cannot let the White House get away it, either. Get the word out, folks. This is corruption prima facie.

Then, of course, there’s this…

The corruption of the Hunter Biden “art” sales is getting attention, but there’s an aspect that I haven’t seen anyone discuss. With 100% certainty, I can tell you there’s no way Hunter Biden painted any of those. He’s not a sudden artist any more than he was an energy guru. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) July 10, 2021

If Hunter Biden wasn’t a Biden, his art would be worthless. Anyone buying his art “anonymously” is signaling to the White House they need special attention. And they’ll get it. Why? Because the Biden regime is the most corrupt in U.S. history.

