A third vaccine for covid? Where does this end?
Last Thursday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced the third dose of their coronavirus vaccine appears to preserve “the highest levels of protection” in those who were vaccinated. The booster vaccine is supposed to be given six months after the initial vaccines. Medical experts say that it’s more important to get Americans the first vaccines before having a third round of vaccinations.
A portion of the announcement from Pfizer and BioNTech:
Actor Rob Schneider retweeted about the third vaccine saying, “Just Say No” to a third vaccine and then added a hashtag #2ndAmendmentForThis
Just say no…
And keep saying no…
Over Half of the US population is continuing to say no to this unapproved experimental gene therapy!
“My body, my choice!”#2ndAmendmentIsForThis https://t.co/9rLIcgiM02
— Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) July 10, 2021
Is this booster necessary, or is this a money-maker for Pfizer and BioNTech? We have our answer…
In a statement published hours after Pfizer signaled its intentions, the FDA and CDC said fully vaccinated Americans do not need a booster.