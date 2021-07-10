https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/10/justice-department-to-spend-more-than-6-million-on-a-database-of-january-6-videos-social-media-posts/

We see plenty of photographs on our Twitter feed of people who were at or near the Capitol Building on January 6, but to assist with prosecution efforts, the Justice Department is contracting Deloitte Financial Advisory Services to create a database of videos, photographs, documents, and social media posts at a price tag of $6.1 million.

Justice Department to spend $6.1 million on Jan. 6 database for riot prosecutions | Just The News https://t.co/pkF6B4c4Aw — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) July 9, 2021

Brianna Kraemer reports:

The massive database of gathered evidence will be created by technology contractor Deloitte Financial Advisory Services, which is reportedly “a litigation support vendor with extensive experience providing complex litigation technology services.” In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors said they are organizing thousands of hours of body-worn camera footage, closed-circuit surveillance camera footage, over a million social media videos, data from phones and email accounts, and the responses to over 6,000 grand jury subpoenas, Politico reports.

“The compensation to Deloitte could grow up to $26 million,” Politico reports. The Justice Department sure can spring into action when it wants to.

Well, it isn’t as costly as the Obamacare website, so that’s something. — Zombie Dachshund (@ZombieDachshund) July 9, 2021

I’ll do it for $5 Million. — Jonathan Swift (@JonathanSwift19) July 10, 2021

An intern should be able to do this in Microsoft Access in an afternoon. — Dennis twitchell (@dtwitchell1970) July 10, 2021

Why build a database? Just charge anyone who as a Lego set in their basement. — Shawn Anderson (@scander2) July 9, 2021

I know I will be on “The List”! pic.twitter.com/007DvR3okJ — Chris Ernest (@bigern73) July 9, 2021

Waste of money for purely partisan aims. — Right Honorable Gentleman (@RightGentleman) July 9, 2021

Up to $26 million is just shy of the $32 million spent on the Mueller probe. — Wildberry (@Roth6) July 9, 2021

Hey compared to the $1.9 billion security budget afterwards that’s nothing! (p.s. that’s just a little less than the military budget of the Ukraine) — Jason Max Winchester (@jwinchester4440) July 9, 2021

What’s the BLM Antifa investigation fund looking like? That’s what I thought. — Send Rip (@novemberscomin) July 9, 2021

I wonder if there is a riot database with violent BLM and ANTIFA protestors. — RLLYNN (@RLLynnnnn) July 9, 2021

How much was spent on identifying and prosecuting those who trashed the Portland federal building? — BobbytheBrain99 (@bobbythebrain99) July 9, 2021

All this to prosecute people for misdemeanors?? #Ridiculous — Michael Moskaitis (@Tucsonmike520) July 9, 2021

If our government is good at nothing else they are stellar at wasting our money. — KansasJenn (@kansas_jenn) July 9, 2021

Isn’t this something the FBI could handle in-house?

The DOJ should just release the over 14,000 hours of surveillance video that the tax payers already payed for instead of creating a controlled view of Jan 6 that cost $6.1 million taxpayer dollars. Then everyone can see what happened. What is there to hide? https://t.co/cvaJO8WdZQ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 9, 2021

