https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/07/10/kamala-harris-just-demonstrated-once-again-how-clueless-she-is-about-americans-n409067
About The Author
Related Posts
Journalist Posts Video of Semi-Truck Moving 'Aggressively' Through BLM Crowd, Gets Hairy Very Quickly
April 20, 2021
Leader in NYC Mayoral Race Questioning Where 100,000 Votes Just Came From to Make Race Much Closer
June 29, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy