https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60ea2670bbafd42ff587b998
National File has now learned that Dempsey’s criminal case was resolved on May 17th, 2021, after receiving a response from the Santa Monica Police Department….
(Above flash bombs fired upon Trump protesters on January 6th for no reason.) Americans who want free and fair elections are now being identified and tracked by the Federal Government. The Populist Pr…
Fueled by a heat wave that exacerbated already hot, dry conditions, the Sugar fire made a huge run Friday, triggering new evacuations for portions of Plumas and Lassen counties….
Demetria Smith, a black West Houston resident, spoke in favor of Election Integrity, which is now being debated at the Texas legislature as Republicans are expected to pass one or more election integr…
It was a crime spree in Ocala, Florida, several years back that left multiple children injured, and although police knew the identities of the alleged shooters, they were unable to convince witnesses …