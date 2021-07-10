https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/kamala-harris-says-almost-impossible-rural-americans-photocopy-video/

Kamala Harris sat down with BET News host Soledad O’Brien for an interview that aired on Friday.

“BET News presents “State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris” hosted by Soledad O’Brien – an exclusive half-hour primetime news special filmed at the White House featuring a one-on-one conversation between O’Brien and Vice President Harris. The interview focuses on a range of substantive issues impacting the Black community including vaccine hesitancy and access, economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, police reform, and voting rights. “State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris” – BET said.

Kamala Harris lied about the new voter election laws passed by Republican-led legislatures since the 2020 sham election.

Kamala Harris came up with a new excuse not to have voter ID in US elections: Rural Americans don’t have access to copy machines.

Soledad O’Brien asked Kamala Harris if “agreeing to voter ID” is one of the compromises she supports.

“There are a whole lot of people who live in rural communities — there’s no Kinkos, there’s no Office Max near them,” Harris said claiming rural Americans would be disenfranchised and unable to vote because they are too dumb to figure out how to photocopy their ID.

Democrats believe black and brown people are too stupid to figure out how to get an ID and now rural Americans don’t know how to Xerox their ID.

VIDEO:

