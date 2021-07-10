https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/10/kids-should-learn-about-our-history-jen-psaki-reacts-to-the-neas-support-of-critical-race-theory-in-public-schools/

The fight over “right-wing bogeyman” critical race theory, which seems to have completely consumed MSNBC’s Joy Reid, has finally reached the White House briefing room, with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki asked what the president thinks about the NEA’s recent vote to promote and defend critical race theory (and fight against other forms of power and oppression, like racism and … capitalism).

Psaki noted that the first lady is a teacher, and she said that President Biden, and herself as a mother, believe that kids should learn about our history, both the many dark moments in our history but the systemic racism that is present today.

Psaki on Critical Race Theory: “The president believes that in our history, there are so many dark moments, & there is not just slavery & racism in our history. There is systemic racism that is still impacting society today. He believes..that kids should learn about our history.” pic.twitter.com/pARBqGalKO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 9, 2021

It became “politically charged” because the government and the media made it so in order to get votes and attention. — Ben Reilly (@darkhamknight) July 9, 2021

The fall of Rome in 4k — Author O.M. Wills (@OMWills) July 9, 2021

There is a difference between history and teaching skin color is different. Thus your skin color dictates who you are. — Shadewe (@Shadewe) July 9, 2021

If only he’d had the opportunity over decades of public service to do something about ‘systemic racism’ — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) July 9, 2021

Systemic racism in a system he was in for 47 years, huh? So who’s the problem then? Him? Or us? — The DMB Family (@postDMBblues) July 9, 2021

We already learn about history. We don’t need the government involved. — BiFf1996 (@BFf1996) July 10, 2021

How about teaching elementary school kids to read, write and do math for starters. Yes, they need to be taught the dark side of our history too. But, not by pitting them against each other with Marxist indoctrination. — Gandalf5611 (@gandalf5611) July 10, 2021

CRT is not “history” — Dr. OK;LG ⬡ (@enp1980) July 9, 2021

But that’s AFT president Randi Weingarten’s latest tack. It’s just teaching history.

They want to teach a set of contested, political ideas as if they are accepted facts. Curricula today addresses slavery, of course it does, just as it did 50 years ago. Also, given that there is a finite number of hours at school, what do they want to cut? — Steve Cowan (@StivC) July 9, 2021

The real question is why are we not teaching basic life skills? How to jump start a car, how to balance a check book, how to manage credit, some of these for starters. — SGT SoXz (@SGT_SoXz) July 9, 2021

Nothing she just said answered the question. — Newman (@mt_newman) July 10, 2021

These people really want us to be ashamed to be Americans. — DChristo (@JohnnySportcoat) July 9, 2021

Your kids on CRT pic.twitter.com/QHEoVF4Z2U — mike (bears optimist) (@mikestevlic) July 9, 2021

Accurate.

Best part is how Biden speaks as if he’s just been a spectator of systemic racism in this country and not one of the contemporary driving forces for it — back on my bullshit (@coolerthansome) July 9, 2021

Maybe we should teach the impacts that his beloved 94 crime bill caused, and all his racially divisive rhetoric. — Steven Barnes (@s_barnes_) July 9, 2021

Biden wants us to forget that he’s been politicking for 47 years and never lifted a finger. Now that he’s POTUS, it’s everyone else’s fault and he’s going to fix it. Sing me another song Joe. Anyone wanna buy a bridge from this guy? — WatchfulOne (@one_watchful) July 9, 2021

Public schools have always taught about slavery, the civil war, and the civil rights movement. That’s history. So what changed? Activists realized the treasure trove of money and power that comes with peddling the ideology of racism, oppression and victimhood. — LectioDivina (@LectioDivina7) July 9, 2021

Yep … why aren’t we leveraging white guilt to get what we want?

