https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/10/kids-should-learn-about-our-history-jen-psaki-reacts-to-the-neas-support-of-critical-race-theory-in-public-schools/

The fight over “right-wing bogeyman” critical race theory, which seems to have completely consumed MSNBC’s Joy Reid, has finally reached the White House briefing room, with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki asked what the president thinks about the NEA’s recent vote to promote and defend critical race theory (and fight against other forms of power and oppression, like racism and … capitalism).

Psaki noted that the first lady is a teacher, and she said that President Biden, and herself as a mother, believe that kids should learn about our history, both the many dark moments in our history but the systemic racism that is present today.

But that’s AFT president Randi Weingarten’s latest tack. It’s just teaching history.

Accurate.

Yep … why aren’t we leveraging white guilt to get what we want?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...