Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images The White House announced on Friday that President Joe Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as ambassador to India.

Garcetti has recently faced complications surrounding several allegations coming out of his administration, which could reportedly create complications around his confirmation by the Senate. A former top aide to Garcetti, Rick Jacobs, has been accused of sexual harassment during his time in the office, and Garcetti’s chief of staff, Ana Guerrero, was suspended in June after mocking labor icon Dolores Huerta.

A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, saying that Jacobs harassed him and that Garcetti did not stop the behavior. Jacobs has denied the allegations, and Garcetti has said he did not witness any inappropriate behavior. “Mayor Garcetti has been clear that he takes any allegations of harassment very seriously and has made clear this type of misconduct is unacceptable in his office in any form. He has also said that he never witnessed this behavior nor was told about it prior to the litigation,” a White House spokesperson said Friday before restating Biden’s confidence in his selection, per the Post.

