July 11, 2021

Unrestricted free agent wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said he has yet to make up his mind if another season in the NFL is on his horizon.

“I haven’t decided anything,” Fitzgerald said Friday in an interview with ESPN. “Training camp starts in a few weeks. I’m excited, it’s going to be another great year for the NFL.”

Fitzgerald’s former team, the Arizona Cardinals, have bolstered their wide receiver corps by selecting Purdue’s Rondale Moore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. They also signed seven-time Pro Bowl wideout A.J. Green in March.

Fitzgerald, 37, has spent his entire NFL career with the Cardinals, who selected him with the third overall pick of the 2004 draft.

He is an All-Pro, an 11-time Pro Bowl selection and the winner of the 2016 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Fitzgerald is second all-time in the NFL in receiving yards list (17,492) and receptions (1,432) behind Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice. He is the leader in touchdown receptions (121) among active players and sixth all-time. He has played in 263 games for the Cardinals.

Fitzgerald had 54 receptions for 409 yards and one touchdown in 13 games last season.

