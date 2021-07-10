https://www.theblaze.com/news/christ-ozarks-statue-abortion-god

A left-wing activist group desecrated the Christ of the Ozarks statue with a large banner that reads: “God Bless Abortions.”

Indecline is a self-described “activist art collective of graffiti writers, filmmakers, photographers and full-time rebels and activists.” The left-wing activist group “focuses on social, ecological and economical injustices carried out by American and International governments, corporations and law enforcement agencies.” This week, the social justice warriors targeted the Christ of the Ozarks statue in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

In the middle of the night on Thursday, Indecline activists allegedly dressed as a construction crew to gain access to the area around the 7-story religious statue. Activists purportedly used climbing equipment to scale the 67-foot statue of Jesus Christ. From the statue’s outstretched arms, agitators hung a 44-foot banner that reads: “God Bless Abortions.”

Indecline lashed out on social media to explain why the group hung the pro-abortion message on the statue of Jesus.

“Arkansas, there is only one 65-foot statue of Jesus. There is also only one abortion clinic. No professional sports teams. Just a bunch of angry men with no outlets, writing outrageous laws about vaginas,” a post on the Indecline Instagram page read. “That, and the second highest rate (by state) of infant mortality.”

“We just think abortion is a goddamn miracle worth celebrating,” the group said. “It saves lives, but those lives are usually female.”

“The project, entitled ‘God Bless Abortions,’ is in direct response to the dramatic attempts being made in Arkansas and throughout the South, to ban abortion services to women in need,” Indecline said on Friday, according to Fox News.

Kent Butler, director of operations at The Great Passion Play, the Christian organization that manages the Christ of the Ozarks statue, said he hopes the publicity stunt turns more people to Christianity.

“It was all about [Indecline] getting attention to expand their platform, but our pivot really is that it’s about Jesus,” Butler told the Christian Post. “This whole place exists to lift up Jesus. And at times what was intended for evil, in Genesis 50, it says ‘what was intended for evil God used for good.’ And I think it’s important that the attention be given to work that’s going on in the Passion Play rather than the political environment that they’re trying to impact.”

The executive director of The Great Passion Play and curator of the monument, Randall Christy, said, “Lord help them. Maybe he’ll somehow touch them and make them realize how bad that message really is.”

According to Arkansas.com, the Christ of the Ozarks statue was designed by Emmet Sullivan, an apprentice to Gutzon Borglum, sculptor of the Mount Rushmore National Monument in South Dakota. Every inch of the over 2 million-pound statue was built by hand, and not one segment was poured. The statue atop Magnetic Mountain is made of 24 layers of white mortar on a steel frame, and was completed in 1966.

In March, Indecline vandalized a Christian pro-life billboard in Missippi to be an advertisement for Planned Parenthood.

