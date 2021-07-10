https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lewis-clark-and-sacagawea-statue-removed-in-charlottesville/

Posted by Kane on July 10, 2021 5:08 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Charlottesville City Council held a “special meeting” to remove the statue of Sacajawea and Lewis and Clark.

The impromptu meeting was called after the removal of Gen. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson this morning

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...