https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lewis-clark-and-sacagawea-statue-removed-in-charlottesville/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
BREAKING- City Council holding special meeting to vote to remove statue of Sacajawea and Lewis and Clark in less than 20 minutes pic.twitter.com/I5xpPMNLUQ
— Ginny Bixby (@Ginny_Bixby) July 10, 2021
Charlottesville City Council held a “special meeting” to remove the statue of Sacajawea and Lewis and Clark.
The impromptu meeting was called after the removal of Gen. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson this morning…
sacagawea, lewis, and clark have left the plinth pic.twitter.com/mRXm6v9oE2
— molly conger (@socialistdogmom) July 10, 2021
Bye bye pic.twitter.com/bqn9wIxgCl
— Matthew Gillikin (@mtgillikin) July 10, 2021