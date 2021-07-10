https://noqreport.com/2021/07/10/lousiana-police-begs-legislature-not-to-override-constitutional-carry-veto/

MikeGunner / Pixabay Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed the state’s constitutional carry bill. While he tends to be one of the more pro-gun Democrats (yes, they exist), he clearly wasn’t pro-gun enough.

Since then, the legislature has been considering an override.

Now, a number of law enforcement officers are asking them to do no such thing . Law enforcement across Louisiana are holding a news conference Thursday urging the Louisiana legislature not to vote to override a concealed carry bill that Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed during the regular session. The news conference will be held in Baton Rouge with multiple law enforcement officers in attendance. A proposal to allow Louisiana residents to carry concealed weapons without a permit was rejected by Edwards, as anticipated. Law enforcement officials say vetoing the bill is dangerous, as it would eliminate permits needed. “The LEOs will discuss how the override of the veto would lead to more dangerous crimes throughout communities,” a news release issued on behalf of the Louisiana Law Enforcement Coalition. said. “A recent survey found that 80 percent of the people of Louisiana support requiring a permit for concealed carry weapons.” Popularity for something doesn’t mean it’s right that it […]