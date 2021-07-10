https://policetribune.com/man-shooting-ar-15-at-apartments-gets-knocked-out-hogtied-by-man-with-stick/

Portland, OR – A Portland man armed with a stick disarmed an active shooter and hogtied him after the AR-15-wielding gunman became enraged over his neighbor’s dog being outside.

The incident began at approximately 1:15 a.m. on June 29, when 32-year-old Luke Stolarzyk began yelling at fellow Stephens Creek Crossing apartments resident Kenneth Nelson about Nelson’s dog escaping from his apartment, The Oregonian reported.

According to court documents, the men were arguing loudly enough to alert John Dickson, one of Nelson’s friends.

Police said Stolarzyk was visibly intoxicated during the exchange.

Dickson headed outside to break up the argument and ushered Nelson and Nelson’s sister back into their apartment, The Oregonian reported.

Dickson then got into a confrontation with Stolarzyk, who allegedly tried to bash him in the face with a handgun before they both headed back into their apartments, police said.

Shortly thereafter, Stolarzyk allegedly showed up at Nelson’s home armed with an AR-15.

According to court documents, he opened fire in Nelson’s direction, spraying multiple apartment buildings and vehicles with bullets.

Police later said Stolarzyk fired a total of 29 rounds during the reckless attack, Pamplin Media Group reported.

“It’s scary because there’s so many kids who live in this complex, and they literally shot into rooms,” resident Misty Garrett told the news outlet.

Nelson tried to run away as Dickson snuck up on the active shooter from behind and hit him with a stick, The Oregonian reported.

Dickson fought Stolarzyk for control of the rifle and was able to use his knee to knock it out of the suspect’s hands, according to court documents.

He then used the gun to hit Stolarzyk in the face repeatedly until he lost consciousness, police said.

A bystander dismantled the weapon while Dickson and other witnesses hogtied the shooter, The Oregonian reported.

Police responded to the scene and took Stolarzyk into custody.

According to police, they arrived to find “several people standing around the defendant, who was hogtied and had been beaten up,” the Post Millennial reported.

“You’re lucky I didn’t kill you!” the suspect yelled as an ambulance crew was preparing to transport him to the hospital, according to court documents.

Portland Police Bureau (PPB) Lieutenant Greg Pashley confirmed the rounds Stolarzyk fired struck multiple cars and residences, but said no one was injured in the attack, according to Pamplin Media Group.

“Several neighbors subdued Mr. Stolarzyk until police arrived,” Lt. Pashley said. “Mr. Stolarzyk was injured as he was subdued by the neighbors. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital.”

Police recovered the suspect’s weapon at the scene, according to Pamplin Media Group.

Stolarzyk has since been arrested for 10 counts of recklessly endangering another person, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree attempted assault, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and second-degree attempted murder, KPTV reported.

He remained incarcerated on $320,000 bail at the Multnomah County Detention Center on Thursday and is due to appear in court on July 14, according to The Oregonian.

“The combination of guns, alcohol and mental health issues create an unmanageable risk to the victims and members of the public,” Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez wrote in a court memorandum.

Investigators determined Stolarzyk had legally obtained the guns he possessed, despite having a history of getting intoxicated and using firearms to threaten himself and others.

His own mother applied for a restraining order in April due to allegedly being threatened by Stolarzyk while he was intoxicated, but there was no restraining order in effect when the shooting occurred, The Oregonian reported.

