BECKWOURTH, Calif. — (AP) — A California wildfire that closed nearly 200 square miles of forest forced evacuations across state lines into Nevada on Friday as winds and scorching, dry weather drove flames forward through trees and brush.

The Beckwourth Complex — which began as two lightning-caused fires in Plumas National Forest — showed “extreme behavior,” fire information officer Lisa Cox said Friday evening. Hot rising air formed a gigantic, smoky pyrocumulus cloud that reached thousands of feet high and created its own lightning, Cox said.

The blaze, which was only 11% contained, officially had blackened more than 38 square miles but that figure was expected to increase dramatically when fire officials were able to make better observations.

Harrowing fire damage in British Columbia











