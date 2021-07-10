https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/562399-matt-damon-research-for-trump-supporter-role-eye-opening

Matt Damon says the research he did for his role as an oil rig worker and Trump supporter in the upcoming movie “Stillwater” was “eye-opening.”

In the movie, Damon plays an oil rig worker from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille, France, to help his daughter, who is in prison for the murder of her roommate. The story parallels that of Amanda Knox, an American student who was convicted and later acquitted of killing a British student in Italy.

Damon said during a news conference on Friday that he spent time with oil rig workers to get a sense of the identity that his character would have in the movie.

“Being invited into their homes, into a backyard barbecue, a guitar comes out and they start singing church songs. It’s a very specific place … and very different to where I grew up,” Damon said, according to Reuters. “It was really eye-opening for me.”

The award-winning actor backed Democrat Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonSanders reaffirms support for Turner in Ohio amid Democratic rift Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India Biden, Obama 10 minutes apart but rarely together MORE in the 2016 presidential election and earlier this year praised President Biden Joe BidenCawthorn: Biden door-to-door vaccine strategy could be used to ‘take’ guns, Bibles Trump Jr. calls on Manchin, Tester to oppose Biden’s ATF nominee On The Money: Biden fires head of Social Security Administration | IRS scandals haunt Biden push for more funding MORE‘s climate efforts.

Damon mentioned Friday that he picked up on specific details as he spent more and more time with oil rig workers while researching the part.

“They all have goatees, the sunglasses. They’re not six-pack ab guys, but they’re strong,” Damon noted on Friday. The actor also mentioned noticing jeans they wore that used a fire retardant that “changes the way these guys walk,” Variety reported.

In the movie, a French woman asks Damon if he voted for former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump Jr. calls on Manchin, Tester to oppose Biden’s ATF nominee Photos of the Week: Trump, fireworks and Kermit the Frog On The Money: Biden fires head of Social Security Administration | IRS scandals haunt Biden push for more funding MORE. He says he did not because of a prior felony that took away his voting rights, Variety reported.

However, Damon said that his character would have voted for Trump if he could have.

“They’re in the oil business, of course he voted for Trump,” Damon said, according to Variety.

“These guys don’t apologize for who they are,” he said.

