It didn’t make much of a splash when we reported on it, but don’t forget that President Biden made Vice President Kamala Harris chair of the Space Council. In an interview with Soledad O’Brien for BET, Harris had to remind O’Brien about the whole Space Council gig.

VP Harris talks about multiple assignments from Biden: ‘Maybe I don’t say ‘no’ enough’ https://t.co/yqqSXlhd8v — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 10, 2021

Fox News reports:

“Immigration, increasing broadband access, Black maternal mortality, racial inequality, women in the workforce, infrastructure,” O’Brien said to Harris. “We just talked about voting rights. That seems like a lot for one person.” Harris piped up: “Well, don’t forget I’m in charge of the Space Council.” “Can one person do all that realistically?” O’Brien responded. Harris said she’s used to multi-tasking and is motivated by all the work that she and Biden are trying to get done. “Yeah, maybe I don’t say ‘no’ enough,” Harris said with a laugh. “But I do believe that these things are achievable. It’s just a lot of hard work, but that’s why we’re here and that’s what people wanted. Right?”

Fox News says the remarks came during BET’s special titled: “State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris” that aired Friday.

With her reputation and this answer, just write your own punchline — Bill Rowland (@Tigerbill) July 10, 2021

A ‘double entendre’ if there ever was one. — Mark Allen (@1_markallen) July 10, 2021

That’s how she got there 😂 — Tanya Breese (@ThatTanya) July 10, 2021

LOL these jokes write themselves — Jeff (@JeffNekuza) July 10, 2021

Well, that’s what Willie said. — Michael Morton (@MikeMorton2530) July 10, 2021

OK, enough of that.

If this is a test she is failing miserably… — Capa (@aewcpa) July 10, 2021

She doesn’t have to say no, she just doesn’t do it. — Cindy Braxton (@hrt2hrt68) July 10, 2021

Maybe you should at least finish one. — Badabingnj (@jemcoastal) July 10, 2021

Just say no! We would all be better off! — CJC4th (@cjc4th) July 10, 2021

I weep that’s our veep. — smn209 (@iamright11) July 10, 2021

If being Vice President is too much for her then she definitely shouldn’t try to be President. — Rae Ann McCurry (@ramskates) July 10, 2021

What is Joe doing because he has a lot of lids early in the day. — Robert Nolen (@robtnolen) July 10, 2021

Well you fail at most so pick one to be good at. — Charles Reed, PhD, ThD (@mrreedshistory) July 10, 2021

Wish she would have said no to the VP position!! — Chad Olson (@ChadSeemsRight) July 10, 2021

Don’t know just how much she has to do but frankly she has not done much of anything since taking office. — David Truell (@64dbt) July 10, 2021

Haven’t heard of her making progress on even one of those assignments. — BurningxPhoenix 🔥🏳️‍🌈🔥 (@xBurningPhoenix) July 10, 2021

Can someone tell me what she has done except to remodel the VP Mansion — Tony L (@TonyL61293) July 10, 2021

“Maybe I work too hard.” Yeah right. — 𝙹𝚘𝚜𝚑𝚞𝚊 𝚁𝚞𝚜𝚜𝚘 (@DjoshUnchained) July 10, 2021

Shouldn’t we be shifting the blame to old white man Joe Biden for delegating all of his work to her? Why is he overworking a woman of color so much? Sounds misogynist.

