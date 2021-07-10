https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/10/maybe-i-dont-say-no-enough-soledad-obrien-asks-vice-president-kamala-harris-about-her-full-plate/

It didn’t make much of a splash when we reported on it, but don’t forget that President Biden made Vice President Kamala Harris chair of the Space Council. In an interview with Soledad O’Brien for BET, Harris had to remind O’Brien about the whole Space Council gig.

Fox News reports:

“Immigration, increasing broadband access, Black maternal mortality, racial inequality, women in the workforce, infrastructure,” O’Brien said to Harris. “We just talked about voting rights. That seems like a lot for one person.”

Harris piped up: “Well, don’t forget I’m in charge of the Space Council.”

“Can one person do all that realistically?” O’Brien responded.

Harris said she’s used to multi-tasking and is motivated by all the work that she and Biden are trying to get done.

“Yeah, maybe I don’t say ‘no’ enough,” Harris said with a laugh. “But I do believe that these things are achievable. It’s just a lot of hard work, but that’s why we’re here and that’s what people wanted. Right?”

Fox News says the remarks came during BET’s special titled: “State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris” that aired Friday.

OK, enough of that.

Shouldn’t we be shifting the blame to old white man Joe Biden for delegating all of his work to her? Why is he overworking a woman of color so much? Sounds misogynist.

