Maybe we’d trust them more if they stopped all the lying.

Dr. Fauci, the CDC and the Biden administration continue to push for parents to get their children vaccinated for the coronavirus.

This is despite the fact that children have a 99.995% chance of surviving the virus.

And now there is evidence that since at least Inauguration Day the Biden administration has been including flu hospitalizations in with the COVID numbers.

This document was dated January 21, 2021. That is the day after the Biden Inauguration.

And it could have been going on for over a year now.

Certainly, President Trump or his cabinet would have never gone for such a complete misrepresentation of the actual numbers.

This is point #9 from the CDC document.

COVID-19 Guidance for Hospital Reporting

Covid 19 Faqs Hospitals Hospital Laboratory Acute Care Facility Data Reporting – Jan 2021 by Jim Hoft on Scribd

