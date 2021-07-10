https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/oakland-residents-spit-fire-at-antifa/
This video deserves an Oscar
In #Oakland today there was a “Stand up for a Safe Oakland” rally against gun violence
Several #Antifa, who appear to be all white, showed up to “protest” by drowning out mostly black speakers who were naming and remembering homicide victimspic.twitter.com/rYleOwDCWd
— AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) July 10, 2021
#Oakland
Guy tells antifa to shut up.
“This is a memorial – y’all disrespectin’”
He’s right. They’re very disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/CS5FaxmLrH
— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) July 10, 2021