In #Oakland today there was a “Stand up for a Safe Oakland” rally against gun violence

Several #Antifa, who appear to be all white, showed up to “protest” by drowning out mostly black speakers who were naming and remembering homicide victimspic.twitter.com/rYleOwDCWd

— AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) July 10, 2021