https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/u-s-womens-soccer-team-is-hellbent-on-embarrassing-us-all/

Posted by Kane on July 10, 2021 6:09 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Kneeling during National Anthem while wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ jackets

They will be competing at the Ghost Olympics…

Only two players stand for the Anthem…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...