Kneeling during National Anthem while wearing ‘Black Lives Matter’ jackets
They will be competing at the Ghost Olympics…
Only two players stand for the Anthem…
US women’s soccer team now bending the knee for BLM Marxism, during the national anthem and wearing communist ‘Black Lives Matter’ jackets … are they sponsored by BLM? pic.twitter.com/9bxKH8zCle
— daisymay4263 (@daisymay4263) July 9, 2021