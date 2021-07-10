https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/10/ontarios-9th-grade-math-curriculum-is-decolonial-equitable-and-emphasizes-the-need-to-challenge-systems-of-power-and-privilege/

It was last August when we posted a screenshot of people, including teachers and professors, saying that 2+2=5. “Please notice the woke are NOT arguing that 2+2 always equals 5, nor do they argue that 2+2 never equals 4. The woke think there is no universally correct answer to 2+2 that is objectively true in all situations.” It was really an amazing thread.

If you’ve been paying attention to that study of “whiteness” that’s been passed around for over a decade now, you’ll notice that “objectivity” is a characteristic of white supremacy culture. So in order to make math class anti-racist, you can’t focus on things like getting the right answer or showing your work.

James Lindsay took a look at Ontario’s ninth-grade mathematics curriculum policy, and it’s pretty woke. Among the principles guiding the curriculum is that “an equitable mathematics curriculum recognizes that mathematics can be subjective.”

Ontario’s new math curriculum looks informative and rigorous!https://t.co/709EZiT1ta pic.twitter.com/ofrSCVsj1U — James Lindsay, getting one billion moms (@ConceptualJames) July 10, 2021

In case the tweet got cut off, that reads:

Mathematics is often positioned as an objective and pure discipline. However, the content and the context in which it is taught, the mathematicians who are celebrated, and the importance that is placed upon mathematics by society are subjective. Mathematics has been used to normalize racism and marginalization of non-Eurocentric mathematical knowledges, and a decolonial, anti-racist approach to mathematics education makes visible its historical roots and social constructions. The Ontario Grade 9 mathematics curriculum emphasizes the need to recognize and challenge systems of power and privilege, both inside and outside the classroom, in order to eliminate systemic barriers and to serve students belonging to groups that have been historically disadvantaged and underserved in mathematics education.

Ninth-grade math class “emphasizes the need to recognize and challenge systems of power and privilege.”

That’s effing bonkers. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) July 10, 2021

“Mathematics can be subjective.” What is wrong with these people? — Mark Cancellieri (@MarkCancellieri) July 10, 2021

Upending systemic racism in mathematics by creating a system that leaves everyone mathematically illiterate, except for those with access to outside instruction.

This is not the W they think it is. — Pro-Gravity (@AnonymOxident) July 10, 2021

Full speed down hill. — Ovan (@OvanVinte) July 10, 2021

Defund academia — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 10, 2021

When planes start crashing on the runway, new medicines dissolve our arteries and weather forecasts revert to skill levels of 1962, we can at least take solace in knowing that math has been decolonized! — David Gold (@dgoldwx2112) July 10, 2021

May I never have to drive across a bridge engineered or designed by woke math students — Mary 🔨 Reichard (@ReichardWorld) July 10, 2021

Guess which school district won’t be producing any engineers, physicists or mathematicians… — Loki 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🦊 #TheRealLaurenCooper (@LokisHuman) July 10, 2021

As an engineer with a masters in finance, be assured this is doing a disservice to future generations who will need to compete with skills in the borderless Information Age. Grade 9 students simply need to establish confidence in basic math skills. Math is not a social science. — Paul Relf (@Paul_Relf) July 10, 2021

Got my bachelor’s degree in mathematics, but don’t actually recall celebrating any mathematicians! Can I get my money back? — Jens Fiederer (@jensfiederer) July 10, 2021

Canada is increasingly the model for progressive authoritarianism. And for getting rid of math. https://t.co/Y8vn5XU1Il — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) July 10, 2021

Anyone pushing “math is subjective” should not be trusted. — Michael Damon (@alpendamon) July 10, 2021

In the Eastern Bloc, “2+2=5” was simply a metaphor for the absurdity of the regime. I see that here and now it may well become a respected scientific position. These are heretofore unexplored heights of collective stupidity. — Cristian Micu (@CristianMicu8) July 10, 2021

They were so proud to tell us that they had removed 139 expectations from the elementary mathematical curriculum, and added in a bunch of “social and emotional mathematics” expectations. (But we don’t fail kids, so even if they don’t show up to school, they still pass this.) — Wikkid Person (@WikkidPerson) July 10, 2021

Yep, as far as I can tell they are going to stop teaching math and instead teach social justice loosely based around mathematical concepts. Its really depressing how quickly the entire curriculum is being destroyed. — Justin (3’6″, generally unqualified) (@FIIK85) July 10, 2021

This accomplishes two key progressive goals: 1. Lowering educational achievement

2. Discriminating against Asians pic.twitter.com/Q1cyoxh3qE — SUlam (@SUlam00731161) July 10, 2021

If there is any one thing that is NOT subjective, it’s math. A math curriculum like this is ludicrous on its face and will provoke a huge backlash from parents. Stuff like this is why the anti-CRT movement is gaining steam. — HeterodoxOutsider (@HeterodoxOutsi1) July 10, 2021

At the risk of sounding like Brigadier General Jack Ripper from Dr. Strangelove, this really is communist indoctrination on a mass-scale that needs to be stopped ASAP. — The Count of Monte Cunto (@s_zumock) July 10, 2021

This is not a drill, and it’s certainly not confined to Canada.

Related:

