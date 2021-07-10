https://thelibertyloft.com/our-satirical-society-bidens-door-to-door-vax-campaign/

Washington, DC — Everyone has heard the phrase “it’s funny because it’s true.”

Good comedy hits on the absurdities in life, and The Babylon Bee usually hits the mark.

The Bee did so again this week with a piece which opens with a photo of President Joe Biden and his mouthpiece Jen Psaki dressed in Mormon missionary attire and speaking to a homeowner.

“Excuse me, sir, do you have a moment to talk about our Lord and Savior Dr. (Anthony) Fauci, and the salvation of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson?” The Bee quotes Psaki as telling a homeowner. “We want you to know how you can be happy and secure forever. Would you like to talk a little more about this?”

When the homeowner slams the door, Biden is quoted as replying: “Hey! You listen here, Jack! You think I’m just gonna walk away and let you not get vaccinated? Why, I’ll break this door down and beat you up! You think you can take me, chump?”

Of course, that was satire and good satire at that. It hits on the reality of the religious fervor of the “trust the science” crowd. After I got a good laugh from that, my next reaction was anger because this is reality. Of course, The Bee took some creative license to make up quotes, but this is exactly what the Biden administration proposed.

Earlier this week, Psaki said the Biden administration’s plan is to have “targeted community door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they get the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is.”

Xavier Becerra, Biden’s secretary of health and human services, doubled down in defending the government tracking who has and has not submitted to the medical experiment. Of course, Biden’s predecessor set the way for widespread medical tracking with the massive COVID-19 testing and contact tracing program which got nary a reaction from the GOP who is all up in arms now, but I digress.

“The federal government has had to spend trillions of dollars to try to keep Americans alive during this pandemic,” Becerra said. “So, it is absolutely the government’s business, it is taxpayers’ business, if we have to continue to spend money to try to keep people from contracting COVID and helping reopen the economy.”

Excuse me while I rant a bit, but Xavier, where in the hell did you get the authority to steal trillions of dollars from us and to shut us down, and when did you develop godlike powers “to keep Americans alive” you arrogant, narcissistic, piece of ….

Ok, back to the story.

This move by the Biden administration is yet another tyrannical measure in a year-plus of in-your-face tyranny.

“It’s a foreboding fork in the road to totalitarianism,” said Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “We are now moving beyond the propaganda stage into this very coercive program where federal agents appear at American homes with the menacing message: ‘We know who you are and where you live. We have you on our list, we have your medical records, we want your neighbors to know that you are dangerous. We don’t recognize your property or privacy rights. You must take our untested, experimental pharmaceutical product. If you want to end this harassment, you must submit to a risky medical intervention made by an unscrupulous company with no liability and if you die or suffer permanent neurological injury, tough luck!’”

Martin Armstrong notes: “This is the most irresponsible vaccination in human history.”

And that, indeed, is the point and why they need this latest campaign. The COVID-19 shots are the deadliest shots in human history, according to the government’s own data. There are more recorded deaths due to these jabs than all vaccines over the last three decades combined. And it’s also deadly to the unborn. Buried data in a study published by the New England Journal of Medicine found that 82% of pregnant women in a study had a miscarriage within the first two trimesters after taking the shot.

“There has been no testing in advance because it is only for emergency use and there is no emergency,” Armstrong wrote. “Every medicine has a warning of interactions with other drugs or conditions. Not this one! … The misinformation is outrageous and they call anyone who questions them a conspiracy theorist when they refuse to offer any testing or explanation as to why people should even get these experimental vaccines.”

Already, we’ve seen sheriffs going to homes forcing the shots on unwilling disabled participants in California and military in Texas randomly injecting people at bars. In 2011, the U.S. Congress gave authority to the government to set up a “Community Preventive Services Task Force” to make sure Americans are up to date on their vaccines as the government wants to force its drugs on us.

If one of Biden’s stooges comes to your door, know your rights. You are under no obligation to answer any of their questions, and if they are uninvited, they are trespassing. Make them feel ashamed for working for tyranny.

Brian Shilhavy writes: “Just ask them to leave, and if they don’t, then they’re trespassing, and you can deal with them however your state legally allows you to deal with trespassers.”

