Once upon a time, “CRT” stood for “cathode ray tube,” sometimes known as “television,” but also oscilloscopes, computer screens, some x-rays, and certain other technical devices designed for testing and calibration. Cathode ray tubes went the way of the Dodo bird quite some time ago, and nowadays CRT means something else: Critical Race Theory.

There is one way in which today’s CRT resembles the old tech CRTs—they both depend on a vacuum. Critical Race Theory depends on the vacuum of nihilism at the end of the day, as a close look at the most academic variants show. By listener demand, Steve and Lucretia explore the origins of CRT in law schools 40 years ago, try to separate the sense (a little) from the nonsense (a lot, most of it pernicious).

We barely scratch the surface of this topic, but may return for more in future episodes. This episode also updates the latest in our series on “Who Shot Ashli Babbitt?”, and we also take a brief detour to dump on ranked-choice voting, the latest Progressive bad idea that made a farce of New York City’s most recent mayoral primary. Finally, we have some good laughs as the expense of the increasingly precious Atlantic monthly (a former magazine), which has become just another voice in the liberal media chorus singing the same dreary notes. And we even have a white wine recommendation for the hot days of mid-summer!

Finally, the exit music this week is The Rascals old classic “People Got To Be Free,” and if you listen to the lyrics, you’ll understand why it would be on the banned list today among the CRT crowd (or “CRITTERS” as we have decided to call them).

Note to listeners and readers: I’m going to be overseas the next two weekends, and not certain whether we’ll be able to record a 3WHH, so we may be on hiatus for a while. I will be recording a number of interviews overseas for the Power Line Classic podcast format.

