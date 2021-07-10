https://nationalfile.com/potential-1-6-fed-seen-attacking-trump-supporters-cops-got-suspended-sentence-for-2019-crimes-despite-facing-years/

Earlier this week, National File obtained exclusive footage and photos of the assault on the doors of the Capitol building leading to the inaugural stage, depicting individuals who were potentially working alongside or for the FBI, local police, or federal law enforcement observing, instigating, and participating in the violence on January 6.

One man, identified by a left wing activist as David Dempsey, who Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio told National File is not a member of the Proud Boys and was rejected for his history of violent acts, was captured on video appearing to assault law enforcement and kick a Trump supporter in the face after the Trump supporter tried to retrieve the pole used in the attack in an apparent attempt to curb violence.

In October 2019, Dempsey was arrested for spraying left wing protesters with bear repellent at a political rally in Santa Monica, California while ostensibly supporting President Trump. He was subsequently charged with the prohibited use of a tear gas weapon, assault with a caustic chemical, accused of violating parole stemming from prior convictions, and held without bail pending a court appearance – potentially facing years of incarceration.

“A misdemeanor conviction for the prohibited use of a tear gas weapon, according to California penal code, is punishable by custody in county jail for up to one year, whereas a felony conviction could result in a state prison sentence for up to three years. An assault with a caustic chemical charge can result in two to four years in California state prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000. It is unclear if Dempsey was ever convicted of any crimes related to the 2019 incident. National File contacted the Santa Monica Police Department and did not receive a response in time for publication,” National File initially reported.

National File has now learned that Dempsey’s criminal case was resolved on May 17, 2021 after receiving a response from the Santa Monica Police Department. According to the department, Dempsey “plead[ed] guilty to one felony count of 22810(g)(1) PC (unlawful use of a tear gas weapon) and was sentenced to two years on state prison (suspended), placed on formal probation, required to pay restitution (unknown amount) and perform 30 days of community service.” (READ MORE: BOMBSHELL: Potential 1/6 Fed Seen Appearing To Beat Cops, Pro-Trump Crowd Outed As FAKE Proud Boy)

National File originally reported:

If the violent individual depicted in the previous reports is indeed David Dempsey, it would seem strange that he would be free to protest in DC on January 6, given his immense legal troubles from 2019. On the USA Today Capitol Hill riot arrest page, which “gathers details of those cases as the FBI continues to find and charge those responsible for the attack,” there is no mention of Dempsey having been arrested. Nor is there any information from the FBI or DOJ concerning any warrants for his arrest over his potential violent activity at the Capitol six months ago, despite a nationwide federal dragnet effort to arrest, prosecute, and convict hundreds of supposed “insurrectionists” over the events that unfolded on January 6. If the violent individual depicted in the exclusive report by National File is indeed Proud Boys impersonator David Dempsey, there would be good reason to believe that he is an undercover law enforcement asset, based on research done by Revolver News. Such a revelation could potentially explain why his name has been omitted by federal law enforcement regarding any arrests or active warrants over his alleged violent activity on January 6.

This comes after the FBI admitted in court documents, perhaps accidentally, that undercover federal law enforcement was in fact present among the crowd of Trump supporters on the morning of and leading up to the assault on the Capitol building on January 6. This could potentially explain why some of the most violent black-clad paramilitary-appearing actors on that day have not been identified by FBI or DOJ following the now 6 month-long wide scale federal dragnet effort by the government to identify, prosecute, and convict “insurrectionists” over the events on January 6, based on reporting from Revolver News.

