July 9, 2021 / 207 views

Jen Psaki is up there stomping for Hunter Biden and his so-called ‘art’ career. Psaki says the sales of any Hunter Biden art will be handled by the professionals, suggesting that these art sales won’t be corrupt in any way, form, or fashion – just like the rest of Hunter Biden’s life, right?

Psaki said, specifically: “Of course, he has the right to pursue an artistic career, just like any child of a president has a right to pursue a career, but all interactions regarding the selling of art and the setting of prices will be handled by professional gallerists.”

Anyway, I’d rather wipe a dog’s butt on some printer paper and hang that on the fridge before buying something from Hunter Biden.





