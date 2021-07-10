https://dailycaller.com/2021/07/09/rancher-frank-reynolds-keystone-light-beer-pinned-atv/

Wyoming rancher Frank Reynolds can thank beer for helping him stay alive after a recent accident.

According to the Associated Press, the Gillette News Record reported that Reynolds was pinned by his ATV for two days after attempting to round up a cow and calf on his neighbor’s property. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A Wyoming rancher who was pinned by an all-terrain vehicle survived on beer and bottled water for two days. Frank Reynolds, 53, is expected to recover from the ordeal. https://t.co/RJZnA0xB9P — The Associated Press (@AP) July 9, 2021

How did Reynolds survive stuck out in the Wyoming wilderness for two days under an ATV? He managed to free some Keystone Light and water from his cooler.

Eventually, Reynolds was found early Tuesday morning “pretty much out of it” with broken ribs and a dislocated shoulder.

He is expected to make a full recovery. It’s unclear just how large of a role Keystone Light played in his survival, but I think we should assume it was the main contributing factor.

Sometimes, you just read a story and you immediately know you’re reading about a hero. There are tough moments in life. There are moments when you don’t know how things are going to shake out. You might live. You could die.

In those moments, most people panic. Not Frank Reynolds. With his back to the wall, he reached for the best thing he could: ice cold beer.

“Ah, beer. The cause of, and the solution to, all of life’s problems.” -Homer Simpson — Norbizness™ (@norbizness_2021) July 9, 2021

Also, how many ranchers ride around on ATVs with a cooler of Keystone Light? I used to live in Montana, and I don’t think I ever saw that once.

Out in Montana, we drank Coors Banquet. In Wyoming when you’re with Mr. Reynolds, you drink Keystone Light. After all, it might just save your life.

My DMs are open on Twitter. If Mr. Reynolds wants to have a drink with me, I’m buying the first round.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

