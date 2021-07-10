https://presscalifornia.com/2021/07/09/san-diego-library-drag-queens/

Staff Report

San Diego’s libraries are welcoming rather colorful characters this summer to read to children to celebrate the unusual sexual practices community, including drag queens who encourage liaisons with young men who look like boys.

Billed as Pride-themed family-friendly story times, four such events will take place in July featuring performers that some parents and residents are not enthusiastic about.

“A drag queen performs in a night club for adults. There is a lot of filth that goes on, a lot of sexual stuff that goes on, and backstage there’s a lot of nudity, sex and drugs,” Dianne Chapman told Press California.

For more real news, go to our home page, PressCalifornia.com.

The Logan Heights branch, for example, has invited Raquel Ita & Barbie Q to read to children on Saturday at 11 am.

Real names Xaime Aceves Equihua and Francisco Soto, the two have produced a music video with sexually explicit lyrics about gay bar hookups, and worse.

Calling themselves “The Hottest Exxxotics,” they wax poetic about “twinks,” or, according to the Cambridge Dictionary, gay men who are young, slim and look like boys.

They also sing the praises of sex with closeted homosexuals and fisting, a practice which Press California will defer to Wikipedia to define.

“What happened to nurses, engineers, teachers and other role models? Why is Misty Jones anxious to expose children to soft porn?” Chapman asked.

Jones did not respond to an email asking for comment. However, in a prior statement, she said: “The San Diego Public Library is a welcoming and inclusive space… After more than a year of being apart, we’re so happy to host these in-person programs that celebrate the diversity and individuality of San Diego’s LGBTQIA+ community.”

Editors Note: If anyone can explain the “IA+” part, please do so in the comments. Press California was stumped.

A longtime vocal critic of drag queen story hours is Kitty Demur, herself a professional drag queen performer.

“I have absolutely no idea why you would want [drag queens] to influence your child. Would you want a stripper or porn star to influence your child?,” Demur tweeted last year. Twitter has since banned Demur’s account.

Spread the love

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

