On Friday’s edition of the Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) argued President Joe Biden is listening to those who want to ignore China’s bad behavior in order to cut a climate deal with China.

Scalise said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:45] “[F]ar-left progressives of the Congress want to look the other way towards that. Who are these groups that are saying that President Biden should just turn his back, give everything, the keys to the candy store to China? Look, with the Green New Deal and the Paris Accord, that’s already a gift to China. Because they stop our ability to manufacture in America. They make it very difficult to manufacture things in America, which means those jobs go to China and China emits more carbon to make the same steel, to make the same products as if you made it in America. Because we actually have good standards here. They love beating up on America, yet when it comes time to stand up against people who actually abuse human rights, like China, they tell President Biden to look the other way, and unfortunately, President Biden is listening to them and not standing up to the people, whether it’s China, Russia, or Iran, who are abusing rights of all of our allies around the world.”

