Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) isn’t backing down.

During an interview with Breitbart News, Sen. Blackburn unloaded on left-wing singer Taylor Swift.

Sen. Blackburn said that “Taylor Swift would be the first victim” of a socialist government.

The Hill reported:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said during an interview published this week that Taylor Swift, who came out against her ahead of the 2018 midterms, and other performers would be “the first victim” of a socialist or Marxist government. “When I’m talking to my friends who are musicians and entertainers, I say, ‘If — if we have a socialistic government, if we have Marxism, you are going to be the first ones who will be caught off because the state would have to approve your music,’ ” Blackburn told Breitbart News. “And, you know, Taylor Swift, came after me and my 2018 campaign, but Taylor Swift would be the first victim of that because when you look at Marxist, socialist societies, they do not allow women to dress, or sing, or be on stage, or to entertain,” she continued, adding that such governments “don’t allow protection of private intellectual property rights.”

In 2018, Taylor Swift came out against Sen. Blackburn and endorsed Democrats.

Trump hilariously blasted her at the time saying that he now likes “her music 25% less.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported:

President Trump spoke to the press Monday afternoon as he returned to the White House from giving a speech in Orlando before the International Association of Chiefs of Police. As he walked away after taking questions, reporters wanted to know what Trump thought about country pop singer Taylor Swift’s endorsement issued Sunday night of two Democrats running in her home state of Tennessee, former Gov. Phil Bredesen for Senate who is down 8 points to Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn and incumbent Rep. Jim Cooper who is expected to easily beat Republican Jody Ball. Trump returned and gave his answer, ending with a joke, a twinkle in his eyes, a smile and a wave.

Her endorsement ending up backfiring.

Support for Senate candidate Phil Bredesen collapsed after she endorsed him.

