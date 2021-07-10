https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/10/sen-ted-cruz-calls-it-naive-idealistic-and-incredibly-cruel-that-the-us-will-end-detentions-and-arrests-for-illegal-immigrants-who-are-pregnant-or-nursing/

The New York Times reports that the Biden-Harris administration will end detention and arrests of illegal immigrants who are pregnant, postpartum, or nursing. It certainly sounds compassionate.

Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t consider Biden’s policy to be compassionate at all:

This doesn’t seem to line up with Vice President Kamala Harris’s direction, “Do not come.”

