https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/10/sen-ted-cruz-calls-it-naive-idealistic-and-incredibly-cruel-that-the-us-will-end-detentions-and-arrests-for-illegal-immigrants-who-are-pregnant-or-nursing/

The New York Times reports that the Biden-Harris administration will end detention and arrests of illegal immigrants who are pregnant, postpartum, or nursing. It certainly sounds compassionate.

The U.S. will end detentions and arrests for most undocumented people who are pregnant, postpartum or nursing, a draft of a new policy says.https://t.co/PsehRHxArq — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 9, 2021

They realize what’s going to happen now right. Or will this be unexpected consequences, who could have seen it? — john (@rawmobile36608) July 9, 2021

Everyone get pregnant, quick! — Tamara J. (@tamaraj307) July 10, 2021

Imagine thinking that people won’t exploit this as a loophole to get into the country. Same thing with sending kids unaccompanied. They know what they’re doing. — Daniel Jo (@Ostsol) July 9, 2021

Anchor babies baby — Ira603 (@iraLFOD) July 10, 2021

Ridiculous. Even illegal immigrants are treated better than pregnant, postpartum and nursing mothers who are citizens. They broke the law too. Biden and Harris don’t care about the US. — Cap’nKlareseKent🏴‍☠️ (@infamyscallywag) July 9, 2021

Don’t arrest just send them back — Nicholas (@Nichola89294326) July 9, 2021

Helluva way to get people to NOT come. — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) July 9, 2021

So you mean to tell me, I can break the law as long as I am breastfeeding?!?! — USA_mother (@USA_mother) July 9, 2021

Maybe we shouldn’t have democrats telling coyotes to traffic pregnant and postpartum patients so democrats can get more votes? Maybe we should have a functioning immigration system with an application process – instead of letting drug cartels invade the border? — Robert Rantoul (@RantoulRobert) July 9, 2021

How many pregnant women will try to make this perilous journey and die because of it- just because of this stupid, naïve, policy? — DB Cooper (@homer2378) July 9, 2021

So, opening the floodgates to cartels so they can traffic and abuse even more pregnant women and kids. Great. What idiot came up with this idea? pic.twitter.com/ouFQtgkcSP — Lynnie ❤️ 🇺🇸 (@LynnieLorenz) July 9, 2021

Not just encouraging, but practically *begging* for pregnant women to risk their lives to enter the US illegally. Why does @VP hate women so much? — TiggerSiberian (@TiggerSiberian) July 10, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz doesn’t consider Biden’s policy to be compassionate at all:

Naive, idealistic & incredibly cruel. Biden & Harris claim it’s a “compassionate” policy that ALL pregnant or nursing women crossing the border illegally will now be immediately released. The predictable result: MUCH more human trafficking of women, children & babies. Tragic. https://t.co/Hg8gJ1kRag — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 9, 2021

And, much more women, yes, women, getting pregnant for this reason? Sad. — Carissa Boles (@carissaboles) July 10, 2021

Thinking about how they still get voters but appear to be ”managing” the border. — Ohio Country (@8Country8) July 9, 2021

Someone needs to tell the cartels to stock up on prenatal vitamins — Bill Brokob (@billbrokob) July 9, 2021

This doesn’t seem to line up with Vice President Kamala Harris’s direction, “Do not come.”

“I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: Do not come. Do not come.” — VP Kamala Harris during news conference with Guatemalan president Alejandro Giammattei pic.twitter.com/dYNwu7STbS — The Recount (@therecount) June 7, 2021

Related:

‘Dude, just take the L’: Pissed-off lefty blue-checked musician twists and shouts while @redsteeze thoroughly schools him on coyotes https://t.co/YqVPap0uyK — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 23, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

