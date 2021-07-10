https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/insane-video-from-toledo-80-rounds-fired-12-wounded/

Timestamped to begin at 1:21 — 80 rounds fired, 12 wounded

According to Toledo Police, hundreds of people were fighting near Lawrence Avenue and North Detroit Avenue during a block party just before 12:30 am when the shots rang out. In all, twelve people were shot — one fatally. Police Chief George Kral said more than 80 rounds were fired from multiple guns.

17-year-old Stephon Johnson was taken to the University of Michigan by Life Flight for treatment where he later died, according to TPD. Two additional people were in critical condition: a 51-year-old man and a 19-year-old, and both are expected to recover. Nine people were in stable condition, most of whom are teenagers, as well as an 11-year-old child.

TPD has not identified any suspects at this time and said witnesses are not cooperating. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information.