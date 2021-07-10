https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stay-classy-babykillers/

‘God Bless Abortions’ draped across Christ of The Ozarks statue in Arkansas

Art collective INDECLINE is taking credit for a massive banner that was hung on the Christ of the Ozarks statue in Eureka, Arkansas on Friday. Members of the group disguised themselves as construction workers.

INDECLINE says the stunt was organized in “direct response to the dramatic attempts being made in Arkansas and throughout the South, to ban abortion services to women in need.” The group posted photos on social media showing them using climbing equipment to hang on the arms of the statue.

“We aren’t necessarily ‘pro-choice’ or ‘anti-life,’ those terms are double-speak,” they wrote on Instagram. “We just think abortion is a goddamn miracle worth celebrating. It saves lives, but those lives are usually female.”