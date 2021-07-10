https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/taliban-just-got-blown-to-smithereens-raw/
70 Taliban #terrorist were killed and 8 other were wounded in Dand district and outskirts of #Kandahar provincial center as a result of airstrikes and ground operation yesterday. A large amount of their weapons and ammunition were destroyed as a result the #airstrike. pic.twitter.com/BuLrRA7QBy
— Fawad Aman (@FawadAman2) July 10, 2021
Bombs away. At least 70 dead. Blast comes at the end.
Holy Defense!
Afghan Forces are fighting for our compatriots to live in #peace and security and to be safe from Taliban #terrorist attacks! pic.twitter.com/ss0so1Bddq
— Fawad Aman (@FawadAman2) July 10, 2021
Breaking: #ANDSF recaptured the center of Ali-Abad district, #Konduz province today. The Taliban terrorists have suffered heavy casualties and fled the district. ANDSF are in advancing in the district. pic.twitter.com/mTRDHOUxro
— Fawad Aman (@FawadAman2) July 9, 2021