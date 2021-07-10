https://www.oann.com/tennis-wimbledon-order-of-play-on-sunday/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tennis-wimbledon-order-of-play-on-sunday

July 10, 2021

(Reuters) – Order of play on the main showcourt on the 13th day of the Wimbledon championships on Sunday (play starts at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):

CENTRE COURT

MEN’S SINGLES FINAL

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 7-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

MIXED DOUBLES FINAL

7-Neal Skupski (Britain)/Desirae Krawczyk (U.S.) v Joe Salisbury (Britain)/Harriet Dart (Britain)

(Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru)

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...