https://www.oann.com/tennis-wimbledon-order-of-play-on-sunday/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tennis-wimbledon-order-of-play-on-sunday
July 10, 2021
(Reuters) – Order of play on the main showcourt on the 13th day of the Wimbledon championships on Sunday (play starts at 1300 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding):
CENTRE COURT
MEN’S SINGLES FINAL
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 7-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)
MIXED DOUBLES FINAL
7-Neal Skupski (Britain)/Desirae Krawczyk (U.S.) v Joe Salisbury (Britain)/Harriet Dart (Britain)
(Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru)