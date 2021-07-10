https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-man-charged-after-allegedly-voting-while-on-probation_3895539.html
A Texas man is facing felony charges for allegedly voting illegally in two elections. Hervis Rogers of Harris was recently indicted on two illegal voting charges for voting in the 2018 midterm elections and the 2020 Democratic presidential primary contest, according to court records. Rogers is accused of violating state law that prohibits voting “in an election in which the person knows the person is not eligible to vote.” Rogers was sentenced to 25 years in jail in 1995 for burglary and intent to commit theft, according to local media. He was released in 2004, but remained on parole until June 2020. Texas law bars convicted felons from voting until they’ve finished their sentence, including probation. “Hervis is a felon rightly barred from voting under TX law,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, said in a social media statement. “I prosecute voter fraud everywhere we find it!” he added. …