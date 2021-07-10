https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/10/tiktokker-who-announced-landing-a-reporter-gig-really-triggered-some-in-the-field-of-journalism/

According to a search, Addison Rae is a “social media influencer and dancer” who has also appeared on the Kardashians’ reality show. You can also add “the ability to anger people in the field of journalism” to her resume after this tweet yesterday:

Comfortably Smug was among those who noticed all the triggering from many who fancy themselves as actual journalists:

Is there a profession with thinner skin than those in “journalism”?

Yep, some people didn’t take her tweet very well:

Less than 24 hours later, Rae said she’d lost the job, but we’re not sure if she’s just trolling her critics or is being serious:

Maybe Rae would be a better fit in the White House press corps — the level of “journalism” there sure could use some improvement.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...