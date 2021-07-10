https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/10/tiktokker-who-announced-landing-a-reporter-gig-really-triggered-some-in-the-field-of-journalism/

According to a search, Addison Rae is a “social media influencer and dancer” who has also appeared on the Kardashians’ reality show. You can also add “the ability to anger people in the field of journalism” to her resume after this tweet yesterday:

I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment pic.twitter.com/5Z95OTSVTA — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 10, 2021

Comfortably Smug was among those who noticed all the triggering from many who fancy themselves as actual journalists:

Influencers speeding up Journo unemployment rate https://t.co/sVwOJb2wKw — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 10, 2021

Angry journos in her replies should realize that her 3 months of j school makes her better equipped to be a journalist than your years of getting talking points from Dem operatives and hitting copy paste when you write stories — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 10, 2021

Is there a profession with thinner skin than those in “journalism”?

Instead of lashing out, people should be thanking her for providing additional evidence that a degree in “broadcast journalism” is completely worthless https://t.co/1ZDGAd9Mgg — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 10, 2021

The amount of complaining in the replies is insane. If you studied broadcast journalism and are surprised a celebrity is “taking your job” you went into the wrong field bucko. https://t.co/CgT3IDV8RK — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) July 10, 2021

Yep, some people didn’t take her tweet very well:

This caption is so lame and just a big slap in the face to all the people in the industry who put the work in for years/applied to hundreds of jobs to get where they are at but hey I guess I’ll go back to yelling at clouds 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/KveVIntKnt — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) July 10, 2021

I’ll be vulnerable here. A punch to the gut thinking about the $19,000 salary I accepted in 2019 to get my on-air start in a backwards newsroom and to put my degree to use. It’s not about her new job title (for me at least), it’s about that caption… #NOTalook https://t.co/w0xk1KpFtb — Kiera Grogan (@Kieracgrogan) July 10, 2021

Perfect reminder that life is never fair https://t.co/ljJsNs8J8d — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) July 10, 2021

Imagine spending four years in college plus unpaid internships plus reporter/producer/editor/photog jobs that pay next to nothing to even have the SHOT at a better job …and all it takes for Addison Rae is TikTok and three months of college to be ahead of you. https://t.co/U01hx6tgGT — Steve Benko (@SteveBenko) July 10, 2021

Tell me you’re privileged without telling me you’re privileged. https://t.co/z5qJVFeADq — Amanda Aguilar WTOC (@AAguilarTV) July 10, 2021

It’s the blatant disrespect to the industry as a whole for me. https://t.co/3CmiiYfiKp — Brady Brewster (@BradyNBCMT) July 10, 2021

To aspiring journalists devastated/frustrated over this … you will see many who land a “sweet gig” for various reasons – not always deserved. Look away & keep focused on what YOU’RE building – a career. What’s easy won’t last – and what lasts isn’t easy. Keep growing…keep going https://t.co/e1baSgxvmg — Laura Okmin (@LauraOkmin) July 10, 2021

Less than 24 hours later, Rae said she’d lost the job, but we’re not sure if she’s just trolling her critics or is being serious:

nvm y’all got me fired https://t.co/kHFFvHuSaM — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 10, 2021

Lizard journos already did what they do best, destroy a bright eyed young person who dared to dream.https://t.co/NvjlbN0yiS — nortouQ (@nortouQ) July 10, 2021

Maybe Rae would be a better fit in the White House press corps — the level of “journalism” there sure could use some improvement.

