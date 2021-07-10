https://noqreport.com/2021/07/10/time-to-share-the-wealth-aft-leader-randi-weingarten-reportedly-makes-over-nine-times-the-average-teacher/

American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten makes more than nine times the average salary of U.S. teachers, whose dues pay her salary.

Weingarten makes over half a million dollars per year, according to Fox News. Citing the AFT’s Internal Revenue Service Form 990 for 2019, the network reported that the union leader received a salary of $489,844, plus $74,392 in other compensation.

That’s a total haul of $564,236, while the Bureau of Labor Statistics put the median salary for public high school teachers at $62,870, as of May 2020. When considering preschool, elementary, middle, secondary, and special education teachers, the figure is $58,550, according to the BLS. A 30-year union executive, Weingarten has once served “a brief one-semester stint as a full-time teacher,” Influence Watch reported, adding that the AFT “spends over $1.6 million on luxury hotels, travel, and cars for union executives.”

A 2014 article from The Washington Free Beacon was cited as the budget expense source.

“Weingarten’s political involvement has garnered her a reputation as one of the nation’s most prominent left-of-center activists. As such she has promoted left-wing positions on issues including abortion, government-controlled healthcare, legal status for illegal immigrants and sanctuary policies,” the government watchdog group said.

The union […]