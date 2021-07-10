http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/NN9-y1IiyqI/

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) – Officials have evacuated terminals at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as they investigate a security-related incident.

Broward Sheriff’s Office was notified of a bomb threat at the airport at around 8:49 a.m., Saturday.

7News cameras rolled as BSO deputies blocked off the road leading to the airport’s entrance.

Portions of Terminals 2 and 3 were evacuated as a precaution.

Drivers heading to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are advised to avoid the area.

