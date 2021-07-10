https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trudeau-bodyguards-manhandle-reporter/
Trudeau’s bodyguards are not happy with Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey
THE OFFICIAL CHARLIE WARD SHOW, [Jul 10, 2021 at 08:04]
Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey was physically manhandled by Justin Trudeau’s personal bodyguards for simply asking trudeau why he is ignoring Christian Churches being burned!!
— Marie Anne 🗣️ Le Taillandier de Gabory (@MarieGabory) July 10, 2021