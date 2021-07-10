https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-easily-wins-cpac-straw-poll-2024-favorite?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday easily won the 2024 GOP presidential nomination poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Texas.
The 45th president captured 70% of the votes, up from 55% in a similar straw poll last February at the CPAC event in Orlando, Fla.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in a distant second with 21%. No one other candidate topped 1%.
“I want to personally thank each and every one of you for your incredible support,” Trump said as he delivered the event’s keynote address after the straw poll results were announced.