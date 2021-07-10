https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-greeted-by-loud-cheers-at-ufc-264/

Posted by Kane on July 10, 2021 11:30 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



The President received a nice reception from the crowd…

The crowd broke out into USA chants at one point…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...