https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-greeted-by-loud-cheers-at-ufc-264/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
The President received a nice reception from the crowd…
The crowd broke out into USA chants at one point…
Crowd at UFC chanting “U-S-A, U-S-A” pic.twitter.com/BBrKIbSSiE
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 11, 2021
The crowd chants USA as Former President Donald Trump makes an appearance at UFC 264 in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/SArqg6vv4N
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 11, 2021
Donald Trump showed up for UFC 264 here in Vegas pic.twitter.com/dgzNAoUCO7
— 🆃🅷🅴 🅼🅰🅽🅳🅸🅽🅶🅾 🅲🅻🆄🅱 (@TheMandingoClub) July 11, 2021