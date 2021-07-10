https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-coup-that-never-came-capitol-fencing-removed/
Final hours of the thick metal fencing that enveloped the Capitol after Jan. 6. Most of these segments already had their bolts pulled last night so crews are making quick work of it all.
A lot of joggers stopping for photos: “They’re taking down the fence!” pic.twitter.com/sv9EPwvhWr
— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) July 10, 2021
Another taxpayer boondoggle.
The blue checks are already hyperventilating about the ‘threat in August.’
Yes… the Capitol fence is coming down. But what about a threat in August? My latest reporting ==> pic.twitter.com/zzg1DGANlg
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 10, 2021