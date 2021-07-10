https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-coup-that-never-came-capitol-fencing-removed/

Posted by Kane on July 10, 2021 11:13 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Another taxpayer boondoggle.

The blue checks are already hyperventilating about the ‘threat in August.’

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...