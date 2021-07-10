https://noqreport.com/2021/07/10/u-s-islamic-scholar-blames-the-jews-for-the-lefts-war-on-america-including-attacks-on-jews/

AP Photo/John Minchillo The destruction of the United States is all a nefarious plot to aid Israel, you see. On July 3, Omar Baloch, whose YouTube channel describes him as “the Scholar in Residence for Al Furqaan Foundation,” a Chicago-based organization dedicated to spreading Islam in the United States, published a video entitled “San Francisco Goes into Chaos, Shoplifting & Shariah Law.” In it, Baloch advances the novel idea that the Left’s ever-escalating efforts to sow division and racial hatred in American society are all designed to advance, you guessed it, Israeli interests. Yes, he’s crazy. But people believe him, too.

According to the Middle East Media Research Institute ( MEMRI )’s partial transcription of Baloch’s words, he said: “It [the elite] creates racism. It creates local hatred. [It seeks to] break down the society, break down America, to the point that all the Jews will want to leave and go to Israel. And that is only one of the agendas, of course. They have to bring down this country, to get all the Jews to go to Israel, and in the meantime, cause chaos in America. That is the agenda of the elite. The agenda of the elite is […]