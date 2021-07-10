https://pjmedia.com/culture/robert-spencer/2021/07/10/u-s-islamic-scholar-blames-the-jews-for-the-lefts-war-on-america-including-attacks-on-jews-n1460854

The destruction of the United States is all a nefarious plot to aid Israel, you see. On July 3, Omar Baloch, whose YouTube channel describes him as “the Scholar in Residence for Al Furqaan Foundation,” a Chicago-based organization dedicated to spreading Islam in the United States, published a video entitled “San Francisco Goes into Chaos, Shoplifting & Shariah Law.” In it, Baloch advances the novel idea that the Left’s ever-escalating efforts to sow division and racial hatred in American society are all designed to advance, you guessed it, Israeli interests. Yes, he’s crazy. But people believe him, too.

According to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI)’s partial transcription of Baloch’s words, he said: “It [the elite] creates racism. It creates local hatred. [It seeks to] break down the society, break down America, to the point that all the Jews will want to leave and go to Israel. And that is only one of the agendas, of course. They have to bring down this country, to get all the Jews to go to Israel, and in the meantime, cause chaos in America. That is the agenda of the elite. The agenda of the elite is to leave no group trusting another group. It is so unfortunate, because we, as Muslims, could be the harbingers that see through this facade.”

Baloch deserves credit for recognizing that there are indeed forces that want to “break down the society, break down America,” at a time when all too many people dismiss out of hand the possibility that such forces could exist. But Baloch claims that all this “chaos in America” is the work of Zionists, trying to “get all the Jews to go to Israel.”

Apparently Baloch wants us to think that all the recent anti-Semitic violence around the country was ultimately the responsibility of Zionists. So he would have his followers (21,600 of them on YouTube) believe that when a Muslim mob screaming “Allahu akbar” attacked a Jewish man in midtown Manhattan, they were acting at the behest of Zionists, in order to bring about the very result – the emigration of Jews to Israel – that had them so enraged. Baloch wants us to think that in another incident in Manhattan, when Palestinians threatened violence and screamed anti-Semitic slurs at Jews, they were sent by people from the very group they were threatening and screaming at. One threw a mini-firebomb – you just never know what those dastardly Zionists are going to do next. And when pro-jihad protesters stormed a restaurant and spat on Jewish patrons, while one of the thugs threw a bottle, it was all in the service of getting Jews to go to Israel. When a Muslim, Waseem Awawdeh, was arrested for viciously beating a Jew in Times Square, he really was hoping that more Jews would move to Israel, where they have been so graciously welcomed by Palestinian Arabs.

In Los Angeles, Palestinian protesters asked people dining at the Sushi Fumi restaurant if they were Jewish, and proceeded to attack them with knives. Elsewhere in Los Angeles, two cars festooned with Palestinian flags chased a Jewish man down a street as he was leaving his synagogue. In Florida, a van also bearing a Palestinian flag and emblazoned with the slogan “Hitler was Right” drove past a pro-Israel demonstration. In Skokie, Illinois, a pro-jihad vandal wearing an Arab headdress smashed a synagogue window and left a Palestine flag and a pro-jihad sign inside. How fiendishly clever can these Zionists get?

Baloch’s claim, as ridiculous as it is, serves an important purpose: it deflects attention away from the real violence that his like-minded coreligionists have recently inflicted upon the Jews, and advances the demonization of Jews that is rooted in Islamic theology. The Jews in the Qur’an are called the strongest of all people in enmity toward the Muslims (5:82); they fabricate things and falsely ascribe them to Allah (2:79; 3:75, 3:181); they claim that Allah’s power is limited (5:64); they love to listen to lies (5:41); they disobey Allah and never observe his commands (5:13). They are disputing and quarreling (2:247); hiding the truth and misleading people (3:78); staging rebellion against the prophets and rejecting their guidance (2:55); being hypocritical (2:14, 2:44); giving preference to their own interests over the teachings of Muhammad (2:87); wishing evil for people and trying to mislead them (2:109); feeling pain when others are happy or fortunate (3:120); being arrogant about their being Allah’s beloved people (5:18); devouring people’s wealth by subterfuge (4:161); slandering the true religion and being cursed by Allah (4:46); killing the prophets (2:61); being merciless and heartless (2:74); never keeping their promises or fulfilling their words (2:100); being unrestrained in committing sins (5:79); being cowardly (59:13-14); being miserly (4:53); being transformed into apes and pigs for breaking the Sabbath (2:63-65; 5:59-60; 7:166); and more. They are under Allah’s curse (9:30), and Muslims should wage war against them and subjugate them under Islamic hegemony (9:29).

Baloch also diverts attention away from the increasingly open violence, bloodlust, and anti-Semitism of his Leftist allies who would rush to call anyone “Islamophobic” who dared criticize this illustrious “scholar.” However, the Leftist-Islamic alliance might not be all rosy. Baloch adds: “Muslims in Muslim countries need to wake up and smell the coffee. They need to realize that what they have is much better than this.” That kind of talk could slow the mass migration from Muslim countries that Biden’s Muslim Brotherhood allies have done so much to foster. Will they denounce Baloch now?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

