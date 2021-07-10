https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60ea3480bbafd42ff587ba13

At least one explosion has rocked the Conoco gas field in Deir ez-Zor province, occupied by Washington-backed SDF forces, with initial reports suggesting no casualties among American troops stationed …

Matthew Thomas Purse, 45, was arrested in Irvine on Friday to face federal charges related to raiding the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6….

A former chief of staff of the National Security Council says the White House likely is behind the Tucker Carlson NSA email scandal….

A new report from Government Executive reveals how, after EPA chief Michael Regan earlier in the year sent employees a memo promising transparency in the agency, had an office dispatch another memo th…

A 102-year-old public statue of Lewis and Clark and Sacagawea was toppled in Charlottesville on Saturday after the city council voted unanimously to remove the historic monument. It was too offensive….

