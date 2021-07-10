https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/video-activist-vandalizes-gallery-holding-hunter-bidens-junk-art-exhibit-spray-paint-attack/

Crackhead-turned international bagman-turned hipster artist Hunter Biden is working with a shady SoHo art dealer with strong ties to China to hold an exhibition in New York this fall.

According to the New York Post, Soho art dealer Georges Bergès has strong ties to China and was once arrested for “terrorist threats.”

Bergès will host a “private viewing for Biden in Los Angeles this fall, followed by an exhibition in New York.” Bergès told Artnet.

Hunter’s artwork will “range from $75,000 for works on paper to $500,000 for his garbage large-scale paintings.”

The Biden White House brokered a deal to keep buyers of Hunter’s garbage “artwork” confidential.

This is a textbook definition of money laundering.

On Friday activist artist Rod Webber was detained in the SoHo gallery after vandalizing the facility exhibiting Hunter Biden’s artwork Friday.

Webber filmed himself entering the SoHo gallery and pulling out a can of spray paint and spraying graffiti on the wall.

Webber was writing, “Daddi Warcrimes” on the wall when he was detained by another man who said he was making a citizen’s arrest.

According to The Daily Caller:

Webber exclaimed that the unidentified detainee is “down with Joe Biden’s war crimes” and that he promoted his son’s artwork. He told the man that “he’s working for Joe Biden.” “Joe Biden’s a war criminal. And you promote his son’s work to launder his money so he can do war crimes. He’s gonna do war crimes,” Webber said. “You’re working for Joe Biden here. You’re working for him, man.” He continued, “What about the Biden crime family appeals to you the most? Why do you work here? Is it because Joe Biden draped rainbow flags on all the Raytheon missiles? Is it because he’s cutting deals with foreign countries to help bomb little brown kids halfway across the world?”

Even in New York City they know the Bidens are grifters.

Here’s the video.

