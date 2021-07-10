https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/10/we-should-put-the-pre-schoolers-in-charge-doctors-child-says-naughty-when-she-hears-children-arent-wearing-masks-on-the-bus/

Dr. Julia Grace Patterson is from London, where kids are supposed to be wearing masks and socially distancing. Unfortunately, her son told on his classmates, saying that they weren’t wearing masks or socially distancing. Her pre-school daughter could only nod her head solemnly.

Time for some “my eight-year-old said” stories:

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...