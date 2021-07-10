https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/10/what-happened-to-personal-space-heres-president-biden-making-connections-with-a-young-girl/

You might remember back in April of 2019 that videos and photos of Joe Biden putting his hands all over women and children and sniffing their hair was such a liability to his campaign he literally put out a video explaining how it had been explained to him that he needs to respect personal space. He said touching people was just his way of “making connections” with them as a politician. Here it is again:

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

You can just sniff women’s hair, and when you’re president, they let you get away with it.

We’re blurring out the girl’s face in this photo but we’ll assure you she’s not looking in Biden’s eyes and smiling.

Do you know what that reminds us of? That photo of a woman’s “unsettling encounter” with Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a wedding.

I’m over here cringing. — Juan Torres (@ricogarion) July 10, 2021

Looks menacing to me the grip on her arm & her body language is screaming NO! — judy johnson (@jaeu2) July 10, 2021

It’s a control move to hold a woman’s wrists and not her hands — Test Ballot Bob (@bob84063825) July 9, 2021

This is not right…. This is a controlling grip. pic.twitter.com/5bYCDmHLVH — Matthew (@Gatekeeper144) July 10, 2021

Look at it! He’s got a grip like a king crab. 🦀 — Getoffmylawn (@CaptRochester) July 9, 2021

This man goes from sleepy to creepy real quick — Blake (@BlakeAusten28) July 9, 2021

She looks thrilled!!! — Tim Evans (@DingLightsOut) July 10, 2021

She will remember this moment forever, in a traumatic fashion — Chemdogswalker🏴🌽 (@Chemdogswalker1) July 10, 2021

The look on her face says it is NOT. — Steven R Baysden (@SBaysden) July 10, 2021

He’s in his happy place. — James Selman (@jdselman) July 9, 2021

The man creeps me out. 🤢 — Kat Schauer (@KatSchauer) July 9, 2021

Cringe level 5000 — XRP Monk (@XrpMonk) July 10, 2021

That just makes me uncomfortable!! 😬 — dawnchelle (@funauntiedawn76) July 10, 2021

Now that ain’t social distancing! — Ross Salmon 🇬🇧 (@RossRsalmon) July 10, 2021

He should keep at least one hundred feet from everyone. PERIOD! — Maximus Decimus Meridius (@TrumpyBearMe) July 9, 2021

He just can’t help himself, can he? — CABRAL505 (@CABRAL505) July 9, 2021

It doesn’t look like she’s happy about it — Josh (@stfl2341) July 10, 2021

What is the context. What is this event? Does anyone know? I can’t see that it could matter, but it would be good to know. If it were his granddaughter it would still be inappropriate. He seems to always stand at least too close to women. — Rosemary Bogdan (@RosemaryBogdan) July 10, 2021

Some people have said they’re praying together, which makes it all right.

I assume he’s just checking her pulse. Intensely — David Miller (@cdmm420) July 10, 2021

She is not holding his hands, he is holding her wrists. Big difference very big. — Justme (@Justme97386292) July 10, 2021

Look at how tight he is holding her wrist. You can see it in his hand that he is squeezing — lenora (@lee45398407) July 10, 2021

Just praying? Hopefully?

